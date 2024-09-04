Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Up 1.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 7,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 167,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRE

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.