Critical Survey: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.67 $2.92 million ($0.04) -474.25 ARMOUR Residential REIT -$98.51 million -10.03 -$67.92 million ($0.72) -28.15

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10% ARMOUR Residential REIT -19.85% 16.64% 1.69%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.