CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
