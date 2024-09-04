CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.38.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
