CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

