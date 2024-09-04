D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 129290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

