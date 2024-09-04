DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a report issued on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Photronics Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

