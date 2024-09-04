Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Dana Trading Down 3.7 %

DAN opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.