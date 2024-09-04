Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 5.9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 297,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,054,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $992.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 170,660 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

