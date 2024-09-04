DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 0.7%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 45,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.85 million. Analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.2598082 earnings per share for the current year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

