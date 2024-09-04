DataHighway Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,094.65 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,094.65 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04775661 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,890.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

