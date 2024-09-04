DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $4,487.70 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04775661 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,890.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

