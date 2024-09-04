DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 146,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 669% from the average daily volume of 18,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 23.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$988,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.23.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

