Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 30,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 50,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

