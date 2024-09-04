Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0047

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $99,379.51 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00416815 USD and is down -17.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $77,442.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

