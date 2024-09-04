Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.43 and last traded at $109.21. Approximately 3,557,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,354,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

