Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DML shares. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

DML traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.08. 1,114,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.68. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

