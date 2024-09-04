DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.67.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
