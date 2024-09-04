Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,213,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFAE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 35,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,591. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

