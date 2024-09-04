Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,364 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $46,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

DFSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 57,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,271. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

