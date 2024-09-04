Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Diodes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,287. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.