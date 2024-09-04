Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 61,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

