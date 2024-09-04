DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,693 shares of company stock worth $25,067,629. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

