DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DBL opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
