Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

