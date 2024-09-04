Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,499 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.00% of Dream Finders Homes worth $48,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

