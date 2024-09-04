DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMDS stock opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.18. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,692.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

