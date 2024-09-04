Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

