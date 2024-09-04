Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.95

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

