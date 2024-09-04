Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells $2,904,160.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $2,904,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57.

On Thursday, August 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.80. The company had a trading volume of 250,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

