Dymension (DYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $253.33 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $253.33 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,680,671 coins and its circulating supply is 201,375,437 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,632,917 with 201,277,638 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.2021692 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $8,489,611.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.