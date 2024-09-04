Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 15,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

