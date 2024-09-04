Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 8,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.