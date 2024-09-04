Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 31,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.