Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EFR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 102,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

