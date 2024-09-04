Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
EVF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
