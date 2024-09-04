Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

