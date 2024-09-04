Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

