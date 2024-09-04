Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,660. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
