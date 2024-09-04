Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,880. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

