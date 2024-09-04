EHang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,949 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the average volume of 3,404 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ EH traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,872. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $748.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

