Eigenpie mstETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,956.92 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $538.43 million and approximately $103,956.92 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,421.36 or 0.04283137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,367 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,367.46170063. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,471.6147398 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $82,493.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

