Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.49

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $196.49 and traded as high as $206.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $204.36, with a volume of 18,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.46.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

