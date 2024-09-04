Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $3,811,938. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

