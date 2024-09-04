Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $938.20 and last traded at $945.77. Approximately 569,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,052,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $956.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $902.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $825.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

