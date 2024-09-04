ELIS Trading Down 0.5% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $18,212.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.46 or 1.00102614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10015895 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,123.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

