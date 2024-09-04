Elizabeth B. Chandler Sells 4,685 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 885,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,816. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

