Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
