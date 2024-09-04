Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

