Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,445 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.55% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $52,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 42,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

