Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envestnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.